Indian independent online poker room PokerBaazi has kicked off the “End Boss” tournament that promises a record-breaking guaranteed prize pool of INR 5 crore ($650,000).
It is the biggest guarantee for an online poker tournament ever seen in India, breaking the previous record set by local competitor Spartan Poker which hosted a 3 crore-guaranteed tournament earlier this year.
“Innovation has always been in PokerBaazi’s blood and we have always come up with industry-defining tournaments. EndBoss will be no different,” Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director of Baazi Games, the parent company of PokerBaazi, told PokerGuru.
“We are sure that the tournament will attract existing and new players with its prize pool, structure, and affordable buy-in. We are looking forward to crowning India’s biggest-ever winner!” Ganjoo added.