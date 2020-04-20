With online poker traffic soaring to six-year highs, PokerStars has announced two back-to-back online tournament series.

First up is the operator’s low-stakes MicroMillions, returning for its seventeenth edition with total guarantees of $2.67 million spanning eight days.

MicroMillions is followed by the operator’s annual spring series, the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP), with a record-breaking guaranteed prize pool of $85 million. It is an increase of $5 million on last year’s schedule, which initially had $75 million guaranteed but was increased to $80 million following the addition of new events.

This year’s SCOOP kicks off on April 30 spanning nearly three weeks.

“SCOOP is something we look forward to each year, and hope our players do too,” said Severin Rasset, Managing Director & Commercial Officer, Poker, Product and Innovation at PokerStars. “We take pride in planning a series that gives every player in the poker community something to enjoy.”