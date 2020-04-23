888Poker has announced the schedule for XL Inferno, the second festival of the operator’s trio of annual tournaments under the XL Championship Series brand.

It kicks off on May 14, spans eleven days and boasts a series guarantee of $1,535,000, almost $100,000 more than last year.

It coincides with PokerStars’ $85 million-guaranteed SCOOP and overlaps with the first-ever WPT Online Series that will be hosted on partypoker with $30 million guaranteed.

The schedule for XL Inferno is much the same as the previous XL Series, featuring 34 events in total.

Buy-ins range between $5.50 to $320 with tournaments guaranteeing between $10,000 to $500,000. The average guarantee per tournament is $45,147, an increase of nearly $3000 compared with last year’s edition.

As is tradition, the series culminates in three Main Events: a $5.50 Micro, a $33 Mini and a $250 High with guarantees of $20,000, $50,000 and $500,000, respectively.