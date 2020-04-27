Partypoker is expected to soon introduce a new, faster version of SPINS, the operator’s lottery-style Sit and Go format, PRO can exclusively reveal.

“SPINS Ultra is a turbocharged version of SPINS, where faster blinds and shorter stacks speed up the game,” a description of the game said in the rules page of SPINS Ultra, which was apparently leaked.

From what was in the game rules that appeared on the partypoker website for a brief period, SPINS Ultra will presumably play exactly as the regular partypoker’s SPIN game, except with these two changes.

The format seems to be heavily inspired by Winamax’s Expresso Nitro, launched in July 2019, and PokerStars’ Spin & Go Flash, which aped the format three months later.