The WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is all set to kick off this Sunday on the GGPoker network. With an unprecedented $100,000,000 in guaranteed prize money across the series, it is set to be the biggest online poker tournament series in the history of online poker.

Running over four weeks from May 3 to 31, an astounding 595 events are part of the series including 18 WSOP official Circuit Ring events thanks to the recent partnership between WSOP and GGPoker — a first of its kind.

These 18 WSOP Ring events boast $28 million in prize money alone. Tournaments designated as Ring events include a $1 million guaranteed Charity event, a Main Event boasting a massive $5 million guarantee, a $2 million guaranteed Colossus event, and a staggering $10 million guaranteed High Roller Championship event.

In total, eight of the 18 Ring events boast at least seven-figure guarantees.

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series – our WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is a game-changer in the world of poker!” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker.

The full schedule for the WSOP Ring Events can be found below

Interesting Numbers and Stats About GGPoker/ WSOP Super Circuit Online Series

29 -day series

-day series $100,000,000 million guaranteed

million guaranteed $168,067 average guarantee per tournament

average guarantee per tournament $1.2 million total buy-ins across the series

total buy-ins across the series $2046 average buy-in per tournament

average buy-in per tournament 535 No Limit Hold’em events and 60 Omaha events

No Limit Hold’em events and Omaha events 263 tournaments have buy-ins of at least $1000

tournaments have buy-ins of at least $1000 18 total WSOPC Ring events

total Ring events 8 Ring events with at least seven-figure guarantees

Ring events with at least seven-figure guarantees 6 events feature multiple day 1s

events feature multiple day 1s 332 total day 1 flights

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Entry to the $1 Million Guaranteed WSOP Global Casino Championship

On top of the massive $100 million in prize money, 18 WSOP Circuit rings will be awarded. Furthermore, there will be two tickets up for grabs to a $1 million World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship freeroll, an official WSOP gold bracelet event.

The tickets to the seven-figure guaranteed freeroll will be awarded to the winner of the Main Event and the topper of the Ring Event leaderboard.

More Details of the First-ever $100 Million Guaranteed Series

With a total guaranteed prize pool of $100 million, the average guarantee per tournament stands at a staggering $168,067.

Dozen of events are scheduled to run daily with buy-ins ranging from $33 to $25,000.

A large part of the schedule is caters to high-stakes players. As many as 263 tournaments have buy-ins of at least $1000. A mind boggling 116 tournaments feature a $5000 buy-in, that is an average of 4 per day. 61 tournaments carry a $1k buy-in, 58 tournaments have a $2.5k buy-in, 22 tournaments have a $10k buy-in and 6 feature a $25k buy-in.

The series is so big that if you were to play all the tournaments, you would have to spend over $1.2 million in buy-ins.

Formats included are Bounty Hunter tournaments, Omaha events, Turbos, Deepstacks, etc. Many of these tournaments are rebranded versions of GGPoker’s weekly scheduled tournaments but with bigger guarantees.

However, there are loads of new events that are not part of the weekly MTT schedule. To start off with, the Kickoff event, featuring multiple Day 1s, guarantees half a million for a buy-in of just $50. In fact, Day 1s for the Kickoff event are already underway.

On the same day, a $1 million guaranteed COVID Charity event is scheduled with a buy-in of $1111, a portion of which will be donated to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force. It is a single day tournament with just one flight.

Other standout events include a Big $500 buy-in tournament, also featuring multiple day 1s and guaranteeing $2 million, a $400 buy-in Colossus event boasting a*$2 million guarantee*.

The $5 million guaranteed Main Event kicks off on May 10, featuring dozens of Day 1 flights for a buy-in of $1000. There is also a $1 million guaranteed Mini Main Event — featuring a similar structure but for a buy-in of just $100.

But the biggest highlight of the schedule goes to the $25,000 buy-in High Rollers Championship event taking place on May 17. It guarantees a massive $10 million in prize money — the biggest ever in GGPoker’s history and the second-biggest guaranteed tournament of this year.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

GGMasters, the operator’s marquee event, will run separately boasting a $500,000 guarantee.

Satellites to WSOPC events are running around the clock starting as low as $2.50.

“GGPoker just seriously raised the bar,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of World Series of Poker. “We’re tremendously proud to see that GGPoker’s first international WSOP-C series will sit amongst the biggest online events of all time.”

Key Information About GGPoker/ WSOP Super Circuit Online Series 2020

Runs from May 3 to May 31

$100 million guaranteed across 595 tournaments

guaranteed across Buy-ins range from $33 to $25,000

18 WSOP Official Circuit Ring Events included with total guarantees of $28 million

Official Circuit Ring Events included with total guarantees of $1000 Main Event boasting $5 million guaranteed

$25,000 High Roller Championship with $10 million guaranteed

Winners of the Main Event and WSOPC Leaderboard earns a seat to $1 million freeroll

The series is open to most countries with the exception of a few including the United States. More details about GGPoker can be found here.

GG WSOP Super Circuit Online Series: Ring Events