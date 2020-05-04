PokerStars’ segregated online poker room in India has unveiled the second edition of the Indian Summer Championship of Online Poker (INSCOOP). It is the Indian equivalent of PokerStars’ prestigious SCOOP series that is currently running in the dot-com and regional markets.

Kicking off this Sunday, May 10 and running for over two weeks, INSCOOP guarantees more than 8 crore ($1.07 million) in prize money, including a 1 crore-guaranteed ($132,000) Main Event.

It makes it the largest guaranteed tournament series by the operator in the market to date. Compared to last year’s INSCOOP, which had over 4 crore guaranteed, the upcoming edition is almost double the size

However, it is still behind the market’s biggest series, Spartan Poker’s IOPC series held earlier this year, which guaranteed 16 crore ($2.1 million).

The scope of the series has also doubled. There are now 185 events spread over a span of 17 days. The average guarantee per tournament is around 4.3 LAC ($5700), a slight dip on last year’s schedule but still impressive given that there are double the number of tournaments.

A range of buy-ins are well represented, with events on offer from INR 110 ($1.50) to INR 27,500 ($365) and guarantees between INR 40,000 ($530) to 1 crore ($132,000).

The INR 27,500 buy-in Super High Roller guarantees 50 LAC ($66,150), the second-largest guarantee of the series.