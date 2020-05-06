Natural8, one of GGPoker’s leading online poker skins, is taking full advantage of the revolutionary partnership between its network and the World Series of Poker.

Already running a monumental $100 million-guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Series across the network, which includes 18 official Circuit ring events, Natural8 is now exclusively offering its players packages to the next live WSOP Main Event.

This year, the summer annual series has been postponed until the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a promotion called “Vegas Baby!”, the first five Natural8 players that win a ring event in the ongoing network-wide Super Circuit Online Series will win an all-expenses-paid package to the WSOP Main Event valued at $15,000.

The package includes a buy-in to the $10K Main Event, return flights, 12 nights stay at a five-star hotel, $1000 bankroll for travel and expenses transferred directly into Natural8 account and merchandise kits.