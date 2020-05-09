PokerStars PA has rolled out a brand-new online poker tournament under the name Pennsyl-MANIA.

While the name could also work for a tournament series, Pennsyl-MANIA is a single tournament that is scheduled to run on May 17 and carries a hefty $250,000 guarantee, making it the biggest guaranteed prize pool in Pennsylvania online poker history.

The buy-in for this special event is $200, and the event is scheduled to last two days. It kicks off on Sunday May 17 at 17:00 ET and will play through the completion of Level 20 (approximately 7 hours). Play will then resume with Day 2 starting in the evening of Monday May 18 at 19:00 ET.

Satellites for Pennsyl-MANIA are already running with guaranteed seats as prizes and buy-ins as low as $10.

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

Pennsyl- MANIA Boasts the Biggest Prize Pool for a Single Online Poker Tournament in Pennsylvania

As mentioned, Pennsyl-MANIA now holds the record for the largest guaranteed online poker tournament in Pennsylvania.

The High Tier Main Event for PASCOOP (Pennsylvania Spring Championship Of Online Poker), which ran last month, set the previous record for a single tournament guarantee in Pennsylvania at $200,000. The event wound up smashing its guarantee as the tournament attracted 1315 total entries amassing a prize pool of $368,200 – surpassing its guarantee by 84%.

The biggest guaranteed tournament on the weekly schedule for PokerStars PA is its Sunday Special which guarantees $100,000 in prize money, has a buy-in of $100 and allows players that bust out to re-enter up to three times.

The number of entries and total prize pool for the High Tier PASCOP are quite impressive, however, the buy-in for that tournament was $300. With a buy-in of $200, Pennsyl-MANIA will need to attract more entries to achieve the same amount in prize money.

However, Pennsyl-MANIA could benefit from its price point, which relative to its guarantee is bigger than both the Sunday Special and the High Tier PASCOP Main Event.

In addition, the tournament allows players to re-enter up to 5 times during the late registration period, so the possibility that Pennsyl-MANIA could also set a new record for total prize pool is achievable.

Pennsyl- MANIA Overview

Guarantee: $250,000

Buy-in: $200

Time: Day 1 stats at 17:00 ET o May 17, Day 2 starts at 19:00 on May 18

Re-entries Allowed: 5 until the end of Late Registration

Late Registration: Available through the first 5 hours of the tournament

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

PokerStars PA Brings Back Cardex Promotion

The Cardex promotion, which has been successful in other regulated markets around the world and ran for the first time in Pennsylvania in February 2020, offers players a chance to win up to $5000 every day by completing a secret mission.

It is important to note that players are not automatically eligible for this promotion and must opt-in to be able to participate.

To opt in, open the Challenges Window from the lobby of the PokerStars PA software (as pictured below).

Once a player has opted in, they will receive their first card. The ranking of the cards will be the same as those found in a regular deck of cards, but instead of a suit, the card only has a color: red or black.

To advance towards winning a cash prize in Cardex, players must match one of their hole cards to their Cardex card while playing at a NL Hold’em cash game with a minimum of three players. And because the Cardex cards only have colors and not suits, you only need to match the rank and color.

After matching your first card, Cardex will automatically assign you the next card to match, and after you have matched 5 Cardex cards, you will win a cash prize.

The cash prize will be awarded at random and players can win a cash prize every day until the end of the promotion on May 24.

Cardex Overview