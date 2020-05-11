PokerStars’ richest online tournament series, the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP), is set to make history as the highest prize money paid out in a single online tournament series in online poker history.

With nearly 60% of the schedule completed, already prize money of over $65 million has been awarded across 138 tournaments. And the series is yet to see its peak action.

Another $47 million is guaranteed across the next nine days of play, which includes three No Limit Hold’em SCOOP Main Events kicking off this Sunday with combined guarantees of $13.5 million.

This guarantees the total prize money for the series will be a minimum of $112 million to set a new record in the operator’s history. And it is likely to go a lot higher: Considering how the series has progressed so far, SCOOP 2020 will likely pay out in excess of $120 million.

It will easily surpass the existing record of last year’s SCOOP that paid out over $105 million. WCOOP 2019 came close to beating that record but fell a million short.