PokerStars has debuted The Rail, a new personalized home screen in the online poker client. It is currently live in the UK and is expected to roll out to other markets soon.

The global online poker leader has also finally started to deploy “throwable” objects, a fun feature that lets players lob virtual items at opponents at the tables. After a trial of almost a year in the Italian market, PokerStars has launched the feature in the UK this week.

“One of the best parts of the job is bringing our players something that is brand new, unique and which adds to their excitement every time they visit PokerStars,” said Severin Rasset, Managing Director and Commercial Officer of Poker at The Stars Group International.