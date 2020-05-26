The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact live poker scene, with the latest victim being the WSOP Circuit season-culminating event, the Global Casino Championship (GCC).

Last week, the organizers of the WSOP announced that the GCC event will be held entirely online at WSOP.com on September 13. The GCC event was originally due to take place at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina from August 11 to 13.

The WSOP Global Casino Championship is an invitation-only Gold Bracelet event, featuring $1 million in added prize money. Most of the entries are awarded for free through winning WSOP Circuit Ring events as well as by topping Circuit leaderboards.

WSOP .com Offering Final Chance to Qualify for the WSOP 2020 Global Casino Championship

With over a dozen WSOP Circuit events getting canceled in the face of the pandemic, WSOP.com is hosting an Online Final Circuit Series which offers the last chance to qualify for the $1 million guaranteed Global Casino Championship event.

The Season Finale Online Circuit Series features 12 Ring events, boasting over $1.5 million in guaranteed prize money. The series kicks off on June 3 and runs for 12 days until June 14.

The winner of each of the 12 Ring events gets automatically qualified for the Global Casino Championship event and so will the player who accrues the most leaderboard points throughout the series.

Buy-ins range from $215 and go up to $1000. Each of the ring events guarantees a six-figure prize pool, ranging from $100,000 to $300,000. The series culminates on June 14 with a Main Event boasting $300,000 in guaranteed prize money.

Players from all three states: New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware can take part in the online circuit finale series.

WSOP .com Online Finale Circuit Series Highlights:

Runs from June 3 to 14

More than $1.5 million guaranteed across 12 WSOP Ring events

More than $1.5 million guaranteed across 12 WSOP Ring events

Series culminates in a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event costing $525 to enter

Series offers 13 spots to the WSOP Global Casino Championship event

Series open to players from New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware

Key Points to Note

WSOP Global Casino Championship will now be held online on WSOP.com on September 13

Global Casino Championship features $1 million in added prize money

Players can still qualify for the Global Casino Championship

The $1.5 million guaranteed Circuit Season Finale runs from June 3 to 14 featuring 12 ring events

The winner of each 12 ring events qualify for the $1 million invitational freeroll (GCC event)

Additionally, the player who accrues most points through 12 ring events also qualifies for the GCC event

Players must be located within New Jersey or Nevada to be able to play the GCC event

“We want to do right by our players and see the promised prize money put up for grabs,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker.

“Our Online Circuit events have been huge successes to date and WSOP.com is a viable alternative for the last qualification spots and this year’s championship. We look forward to returning to Harrah’s Cherokee in 2021 but until then, the show must go on…online,” Steward added.

Coming soon: “Season Finale” Online Circuit Event. This finale event will award 13 guaranteed spots into the invite… https://t.co/BcNTvUPd4r— WSOP.com (@WSOPcom) May 24, 2020

What is the WSOP Global Casino Championship ( GCC ) Event?

The WSOP Global Casino Championship (formerly the WSOP National Championship) is an exclusive, invitation-only, World Series of Poker Gold Bracelet event with a minimum prize pool of $1 million added by WSOP organizers.

It is the circuit season-culminating event held every year (usually in August). Hundreds of players automatically earn their entries into the tournament for free.

Where and When will the WSOP Global Casino Championship Event be held in 2020?

The event is usually played at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, but as a result of the pandemic this year, the Global Casino Championship will be held entirely online at WSOP.com.

WSOP Global Casino Championship event will be held online on the WSOP.com platform on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Can I Play the Global Casino Championship Online Event From Any Location?

Eligible players will only be able to participate in the Global Casino Championship from locations within the US states of New Jersey and Nevada.

Who are the Eligible Players for 2020 Global Casino Championship?

For the 2019-2020 Circuit Season, there are close to 150 players who automatically qualified for the Global Casino Championship event. These qualifying players are made up in the following ways:

Winners of the WSOP Circuit Main Event stops (both from international and US stops)

Circuit Main Event stops (both from international and US stops) Players who accrued the most leaderboard points across the 12 ring events from each stop

Top 50 players who amassed the most Circuit points on the leaderboard throughout the 2019-2020 season

Can I Still Qualify for the Upcoming Global Casino Championship?

Yes. WSOP.com is hosting a “Circuit Season Finale” giving away another 13 spots for the Global Casino Championship event. The series runs from June 3 through 14, guaranteeing $1.5 million prize money across 12 ring events.

The winner of each official ring event qualifies for the GCC event as does the player who accumulates the most leaderboard points through the 12 event gold ring scheduled from June 3 to 14.

However, note that no cumulative points will be awarded for the Circuit Season Finale series.

The full schedule for the Circuit Season Finale online tournament series can be found below

Who Can Play in the Circuit Season Finale Series?

The $1.5 million guaranteed Circuit Season Finale tournament series is open to players in all three states that WSOP.com currently operates in. This includes New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

However, those playing in Delaware will not be eligible for points for the GCC event and cannot play in the GCC event from Delaware.

I Live Outside the US. Can I Still Qualify for the 2020 Global Casino Championship?

Thanks to the revolutionary partnership between WSOP and GGPoker, players outside the US can also qualify for the GCC event.

As part of the $100 million guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Online Series currently taking place on the GGPoker network, two players are being invited to the $1 million guaranteed freeroll. One invitation goes to the winner of the series’ Main Event (running daily until May 31), and the other goes to the overall series point leader.

Can I Buy-in Directly to the Global Casino Championship Event?

Yes, eligible players can buy-in directly to the Global Casino Championship for $10,000. There is no rake charged on the buy-in as the full $10,000 buy-in goes to the prize pool. These additional buy-ins are added to the $1 million added by the WSOP.

However, only players who meet certain criteria are eligible to buy-in directly into the GCC event. The criteria include the following:

Top 100 players from the 2019 WSOP Player of the Year standings

Player of the Year standings Any WSOP Circuit Ring winner from the past season

Do I Need to Verify my WSOP .com Account Ahead of the GCC Event?

Yes, all the qualifying players will be required by WSOP to verify their WSOP.com account or create a new account ahead of the invitational tournament. Players can do so by contacting WSOP operations manager Johnny Hernandez at [email protected] for more details on registration logistics.

Where Can I See a List of Players that Qualified for Global Casino Championship?

The standings of the 2019-2020 season race can be found on the Circuit Leaderboard page here.

https://www.wsop.com/2019/circuit/leaderboard/

I Qualified for the GCC , but I Can’t Play the Event. Can I Transfer the Ticket to my Friend?

No. As per the terms and conditions, entries to the GCC are non-transferable. Furthermore, the entries have no cash value.

How Many Players Qualified for Last Year’s Global Casino Championship Event?

The 2019 WSOP Global Casino Championship was held from August 6 to 8, 2019 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina.

A total of 129 entries participated in the $1 million guaranteed event, generating a $1,040,000 prize pool.

Ryan Eriquezzo beat the 129 player field to take home $279,431 as well as a WSOP Gold Bracelet.

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

WSOP .com Circuit Season Finale Schedule