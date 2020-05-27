Online poker operator partypoker has introduced support for private home cash game tables onto its online poker platform.

Dubbed “Club Games,” the new feature allows anyone to set up their own private, invite-only tables within the partypoker client.

It comes at a time of surging interest in online poker due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Many have been seeking an online location to host their normal home games, and multiple online poker rooms have been promoting their private tables functionality.

Partypoker is late to the game offering private tables to users, but Club Games comes with certain features not seen elsewhere.

Most notably, all private tables are played with real names only, the operator’s “game-changer” feature that was first added to high stakes tables last year. It was recently trialed on various high-profile MTTs series, which reportedly proved popular among players.

Club Games can also be set up, administered and played on mobile apps, an option that is missing from many competitors’ offers. Party has put mobile front-and-center of its strategy to improve the player experience, even adding new features on mobile first before bringing them to desktop, so it is no surprise mobile is central to the announcement.

It is available today on partypoker’s desktop and mobile apps across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, in all markets except Russia.