Partypoker’s second online tournament series of the summer in conjunction with the World Poker Tour (WPT) is set to guarantee $100 million, a spokesperson has revealed.

In a recent episode of Weekly Poker Showdown hosted by partypoker’s Team Pro Jaime Staples, along with the partypoker’s latest ambassador Kevin Hart and GVC partner Rob Yong, it was candidly revealed that the upcoming WPT World Online Championships Series will guarantee a nine-figure prize pool.

“We’re going to do the World Online Poker Championships in July and we’re not [going to] allow these unlimited re-entries and all these formats that the other sites use,” said Yong.

It came during a discussion about the online poker ecosystem and the steps partypoker is taking to safeguard the interests of its recreational and amateur players.

“We could lose a lot of money with the guarantees. We [are] guaranteeing $100 million,” Yong added.