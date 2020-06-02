Following the success of the GGMasters tournament, the GGPoker network has now launched a new set of weekly tournaments dubbed Multi MILLION$ with $3,150,000 in combined guarantees.

Multi MILLION$ features a line-up of three phase tournaments, including Global MILLION$ featuring a $1 million guaranteed prize pool for a buy-in of $100 and High Roller MILLION$, featuring a $2 million guarantee for a $500 buy-in.

The third tournament will be the Zodiac MILLION$, with its prize pool and buy-in denoted in Chinese yuan. As the smallest of the Multi MILLION$ tournaments, Zodiac MILLION$ features a ¥1 million guarantee (worth approximately $140,000) for a ¥500 buy-in (approximately $70)

For those unfamiliar with phase tournaments, they offer multiple Day 1 phases, giving players multiple opportunities to play in the event. Players who survive a Day 1 phase move onto Day 2 (the final phase) where they are certain to reach the money.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Those players that survive multiple Day 1s will only bring their biggest stack forward into Day 2.

The $100 buy-in Global MILLION$ guaranteeing $1 million is arguably the most notable of the group. The tournament is quite ambitious as it is one of the cheapest weekly tournaments in the online poker industry to offer a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

Day 1s for the Global MILLION$ are scheduled to run every day around the clock, with the final day (Day 2) being played every Sunday at 18:00 GMT.

GGPoker’s Multi MILLION$ Line-up:

Global MILLION$, $100 buy-in, $1 million guarantee

High Roller MILLION$, $500 buy-in, $2 million guarantee

Zodiac MILLION$, ¥500 buy-in, ¥1 million guarantee

Will GGMasters Hit $600K Prize Pool this Sunday?

Meanwhile, GGPoker’s marquee tournament, GGMasters continues to attract record turnout almost every week.

Last Sunday, a total of 4262 players entered the tournament to push its prize pool to nearly $590,000 —the biggest ever since its inception in early January 2020.

It also makes it four times in a row that the tournament covered its half-million guarantee with ease.

The tournament is quite exceptional as it comes for a buy-in of just $150. There are no rebuys or re-entries allowed, so every player gets a single shot to reach the money, unlike other big online poker tournaments that allow players to re-enter multiple times after they have been eliminated.

Furthermore, the tournament has its own dedicated Player of the Year leaderboard contest, offering players a chance to become GGPoker’s ambassador, worth $500,000. There are also prizes for the remaining top nine finishers.

Considering that the tournament has seen spectacular growth in popularity over the past few weeks, there is every chance that the fastest-growing Sunday major tournament could soon reach a new milestone by hitting $600,000 for the first time.

But with the addition of new Sunday majors, there could be some cannibalization which may end up causing GGMasters or the newly added $1 million guaranteed, $100 buy-in Global MILLION$ to overlay and ultimately provide huge value to players.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Important Information About GGMasters

The tournament takes place every Sunday at 17:00 UTC (1 PM ET)

(1 PM ET) It boasts $500,000 guarantee

The buy-in $150

There are no rebuys or re-entries allowed

More information about the GGMasters is available on our comprehensive GGMasters FAQ page.

GGPoker Multi Million$ Weekly Schedule