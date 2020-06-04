Online poker network GGPoker continues its rapid expansion and ambitious, headline-grabbing announcements with a trio of new weekly tournaments, collectively known as the Multi Millions, which add over $3 million to the weekly guaranteed tournament schedule.

As first reported on pokerfuse earlier this week, The “Global MILLION$,” as it is stylized, guarantees $1 million for a buy-in of $100. the High Roller MILLION$ guarantees $2 million with a buy-in of $500.

The set is rounded out with the Chinese Yuan-denominated Zodiac MILLION$, which is scheduled to run in the evenings in China. It has a buy-in of ¥500 ($70) and guarantees ¥1 million ($140,000).

These top-line figures are quite staggering. The Global Millions sits alongside the largest tournaments anywhere in online poker, matching in terms of both buy-in and guarantee the PokerStars Sunday Million. It is the same guarantee as Partypoker Million, with half the buy-in.

The High Roller is perhaps even more audacious: No other operator runs a $2 million-guaranteed tournament regularly at any buy-in level. One needs to look back more than a decade to a pre-Black Friday PokerStars for a regular weekly tournament of this size.