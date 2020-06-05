888poker has scheduled two large events to grab attention in June, as the industry enters into the usual quiet periods of summer.

Starting midway through the month, a new low-stakes Freezeout Series guarantees $665,000 across 24 events. There is a mix of structures, though all games are No Limit Hold’em and will be played as freezeouts, meaning no rebuys or add-ons permitted.

The operator has also quietly scheduled WonderWorld, a $100,000 guaranteed tournament that costs just $1 to enter. Assuming it gets close to this guarantee, it will be the operator’s largest ever tournament in terms of total number of entries.

Both will run concurrently with PokerStars’ Summer Series, which starts this Sunday and runs for two weeks.