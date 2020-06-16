Online poker giant, PokerStars has scheduled two separate bounty-exclusive tournament series in its European segregated markets with total combined guarantees of €4.5 million.

In the FRESHPT market, which comprises players in France, Spain and Portugal, a PKO-themed Turbo Week series kicks off on June 21 spanning a period of eight days. Exactly €2 million is guaranteed over 50 bounty tournaments culminating in a €250,000 guaranteed Main Event on June 28.

For players in Italy, Knockout Series is more conventional, spanning 15 days featuring 78 tournaments. The series started last Sunday with guarantees totaling €2.5 million.

As the names imply, both series utilize the crowd-pleasing progressive knockout format, that encourages aggressive and loose playing throughout the tournament as players seek to accumulate bounties by knocking out other players.