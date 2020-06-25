After a long trial period in smaller markets, online poker giant PokerStars has finally rolled out its next-generation mobile app, internally known as NG, in the dot-com market.

It is the operator’s biggest upgrade since it first launched a mobile app almost a decade ago.

The new app has been rebuilt from the ground up. Ever facet of the mobile experience has been redesigned, and behind the scenes it runs on new architecture that allows for faster deployment of new features.

It also comes with optional biometrics login, allowing users to authenticate via fingerprint or through facial recognition rather than account password.