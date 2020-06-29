WSOP will be accompanying the upcoming online bracelet events with a brand new Online Championships tournament series in the US regulated markets.

Set to return for its eighth iteration, the WSOP Online Championships series will feature a record-breaking $6 million in guaranteed prize money. This will be the biggest guaranteed online poker tournament series to ever run in a US regulated market.

There will be a total of 140 events with buy-ins spread between $5 to $1000. At least 19 tournaments have six-figure guarantees including the Main Event which has a $400,000 guarantee.

The Online Championships series will be available to players in three US states where the 888poker platform (on which the WSOP operates) is available: New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

The series will comprise a wide spectrum of tournament formats and structures. Tournament types include knockouts, freezeouts, rebuys, deepstacks, as well as some Omaha events including PLO8.

The Online Championships series will see its biggest action on the final Sunday of the schedule when it will host the $400,000 guaranteed Main Event on June 26. The buy-in for this event will be $525 and players will be able to re-enter as many times as they would like to.

On top of the first-place prize money, the winner of the Main Event will walk away with a wrestling-style Champion’s belt.

One of WSOP.com's marquee tournaments — the*Player’s Appreciation tournament* — will be a feature each Sunday with all of them guaranteeing $100,000 plus additional cash prizes for a buy-in of just $100. In addition, there will be $200,000 guaranteed $320 buy-in Sunday Special events too.

Nearly a dozen events will be High Rollers with buy-ins of $1000.

Online Championships to Run Concurrently with the WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Events

The Online Championships series will fully coincide with the WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Events scheduled to take place on WSOP.com throughout July.

A total of 31 coveted WSOP bracelets will be awarded to players in New Jersey and Nevada, with one bracelet event taking place each day at 3 PM PDT.

Buy-ins range from $400 to $3200. Popular live events like The BIG 500, Monster Stack, Summer Saver, and Senior’s Event will all be part of the schedule with price points of $500 and $600.

There will also be a $1000 NLHE Championship event on the final day of the series.

A $100,000 Leaderboard contest will be run to reward the top performers across all the online bracelet events.

Satellites to US version of online bracelet events are already underway on WSOP.com with buy-ins as low as $10. Further satellites are expected to be added with buy-ins starting as low as $1.

The Online Championships series will be the operator’s eighth online tournament series in just seven months. It comes fresh off the back on the $1.5 million guaranteed Online Circuit Finale Series that ran earlier this month.

Prior to that, the operator ran back to back $4 million guaranteed tournament series: Spring Online Championships in April followed by the Money May series in May.