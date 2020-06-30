With only one day remaining until the start of the online gold bracelet events, WSOP has quietly unveiled the schedule for its annual Online Championships series.

Online Championships (OC) is set to run alongside the online bracelet events on WSOP.com scheduled one per day in July.

It is available to players from all three US states where WSOP operates: New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

Returning for its eighth installment, more than $6 million is guaranteed for this year’s OC, making it the largest guaranteed online tournament series in the US regulated markets.

It blows every previous tournament series held on US soil out of the water. It is $2.5 million larger than last year’s $3.5 million OC and $2 million larger than the previous biggest series held by the operator in May.