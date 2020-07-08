With only a week remaining until the start of the audacious WPT World Online Championships series at partypoker, the operator has ramped up promotions with half a million dollars in free ticket giveaways and a six-figure leaderboard.

Last week, the operator launched an extensive satellite program, promising to award hundreds of seats into events. This is in addition to the ticket drops campaign, already well underway, with $500,000 worth of added seats.

Furthermore, the operator unveiled two leaderboards, WPT Player of the Championship and WPT Rising Star, with $100,000 in combined prize money.

Partypoker and WPT have also announced a celebrity charity event dubbed Shooting Stars for Charity that will be a part of the WPT series. It features a $500,000 guarantee for an $1100 buy-in, $100 of which goes straight into the 1 Day Sooner, a charity organization working to find a vaccine for COVID-19.