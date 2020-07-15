Sweepstakes-based, Malta-regulated online poker site Global Poker successfully held the second-ever half-million guaranteed tournament last Sunday.

The event had a buy-in of 540 Sweeps Coins (SC), the site’s sweepstakes promotional currency which can be used to play in tournaments and ring games, and winnings can be cashed out for real money. It is equivalent to $540 USD when withdrawn as a prize.

A field of 902 players participated in the tournament, which fell short of its 500,000 guarantee by almost 50,000.

The player-friendly tournament was structured as a freezeout with just 60 minutes for a late registration period.

The tournament was the concluding event of the site’s Summer Series, that featured 45 Sweeps Cash events with a SC 2.13 million-guaranteed real money prize pool and 45 Gold Coin (play money) events with 500 million GC prize pool.

And just for the record this was – 500k – freezeout – 60 minutes late reg



👀 https://t.co/rpOFUiEP8F— David Lyons (@kalooki) July 13, 2020

Launched in 2016, Global Poker uses a sweepstakes-based business model thus allowing players from all over the world—including the United States—to operate under a license issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.