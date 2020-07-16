888poker has launched a new promotion called Early Bird Rakeback that runs until August 16, giving players 10% rakeback on MTTs.

Players that register prior to the start of a tournament will be eligible to earn 10% back on all entry fees.

The rakeback earned by each player is limited to $500 per week.

It’s super easy to get involved, as all 888poker wants you to do, is register early for the MTTs that you intend to play and play throughout the week. It really couldn’t be simpler. Just make sure to check your email for the minimum buy-in amount and remember Blast and Sit & Go games to are not part of this promotion.

Once you qualify for the promotion by registering in advance for an MTT with the minimum buy-in specified in the email sent to you, you will a confirmation email and/or a pop-up message in the 888poker lobby. Then you must follow the directions and click on the link provided in the email or pop-up within 3 days.

The early bird… 🐓 🐛

Check out our new 10% #EarlyBirdRakeback 🐤 special kicking off today 15/7! (T&C’s apply)

More… https://t.co/qk0aQM8z8S— 888poker (@888poker) July 15, 2020

How to get involved in the Early Bird Rakeback promotion

Check your email to see the minimum buy-in

Confirm your participation by clicking on the link provided in the confirmation email or pop-up

Register before the start of each MTT

10% rakeback will be paid out on weekly accumulated buy-ins

Rakeback will be paid out on Monday’s for the week prior

The promotion encourages players to register early and play the tournaments when they start.

Unfortunately late registration will not count towards to the promotion.

Early Bird Rakeback Good To Know

Weekly rakeback limited to $500 per week

To be eligible, you must have made at least one real money deposit from your account

Check the minimum buy-in requirement via your email

You must accept the terms of the promotion by clicking on the link provided

Rake from late registrations will not count towards the challenge

Blast and Sit & Gos are excluded.

Trails of Fortune

$500,000 in freeroll prizes are still to be won until August 9 via the Trails of Fortune promotion.

Freeroll tickets are up for grabs every time players complete missions. With less than a month left on the promotion, get a slice of the action, today!

A freeroll ticket is up for grabs for every mission completed. There are three types of Daily Missions players can complete to gain the coveted freeroll ticket:

Tournament Trek Challenge requires players to play BLAST games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission).

games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission). Take on the KQ Cliffside Path Challenge and win a hand at cash game or SNAP tables with KQ to complete this mission.

tables with KQ to complete this mission. Place bets totaling $5 within the casino client to complete the Casino Adventure Challenge.

Choose 1, 2 or all of 3 ways in the $1,000,000 💸💸💸 #BLAST #TrailsOfFortune promo to spike a piece! 🎲🏈🎲 (T&C’s apply… https://t.co/AP3gO0odRG— 888poker (@888poker) July 11, 2020

Last Sunday 888poker ran a Sunday Sale on some of their most popular Sunday tournaments.

Although that promotion has now come to a close, you can catch up on their live-stream where David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall commentated on all the action from the 100,000 GTD Mega Deep.

You can watch it below, but be warned, it is four hours long!

The Early Bird Rakeback promotion got underway on July 15 and will run until August 16.