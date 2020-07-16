Independent online poker room Unibet is experimenting with a new structure for PKO tournaments with shallower stack sizes but slower blind levels.

The goal, says the operator, is to create an exciting knockout format from the start, without it feeling like a turbo tournament.

Starting last week as a trial and extended into this week, the Protostar Bounty runs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The payouts are the standard 50/50 split, with half the buy-in on the prize pool, and half on bounty. The progression is also the regular 50/50: half of a bounty gets added to a player’s head on knockout.

The main difference comes with the starting stacks, set at only 100 big blinds—meaning that knockouts are within range right from the start. However, the blind levels are longer so that the tournaments do not finish too fast.

Late registration is also kept short, ending on level four, and the tournament is limited to a single re-entry.