At a time when other major operators are running big-ticket tournament series, online poker room 888poker is finding its own way to keep its tournament players happy.

After hosting a Freezeout tournament series in June and running half-priced “Sunday Sale” tournaments last week, 888 has now launched another new tournament promotion, “Early Bird Rakeback.”

Introduced on July 15, the month-long promotion gives players 10% rakeback on all tournament buy-in fees if they register for the tournament before its start.

The promotion incentivizes players to register early—a tactic often used by online poker operators to build bigger turnouts.

The minimum buy-in requirement is only available through emails sent directly to players, suggesting that the promotion has been personalized on a per player basis. Sit & Go games and BLAST tournaments are excluded.