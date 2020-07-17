The second set of the WSOP Online 2020 campaign kicked off yesterday on GGPoker with Event #32 The Opener featuring a buy-in of $100 and $2 million in guaranteed prize money.

The tournament comprises eight Day 1 flights, with the final day to be played on Sunday, July 19.

Already close to 40% of the $2 million guaranteed prize pool has been covered across the first three Day 1 flights, and there are still five more flights remaining between now and Sunday. At this pace, the $2 million guarantee is set to be breached comfortably.

Flight A of the $100 buy-in event got 2332 runners bringing $205,344 into the prize pool.

Flight B on the same day added another 3628 entries and another $333,776 to the prize pool. Flight C on July 17 pulled in 2401 entries bringing the total prize pool to $760,012.

July 19 Officially Marks the Start of the GGWSOP Series

This Sunday will officially see the start of the GGWSOP series. Three bracelets are set to be awarded on that day. Events include:

WSOP #32: $100 The Opener [Final Day] , $2M GTD at 18:30 GMT

#32: , $2M at 18:30 WSOP #33: $1,111 Every 1 for Covid Relief at 18:00 GMT

#33: at 18:00 WSOP #34: $525 Super Turbo Bounty NLH at 20:00 GMT

Players looking to qualify to the final day of The Opener event have the chance to enter the last two remaining Day 1 flights on July 19:

WSOP #32: $100 The Opener [Flight G] at 12:00 GMT

#32: at 12:00 WSOP #32: $100 The Opener [Flight H] at 16:00 GMT

Each Day 1 flight allows up to 1 re-entry and 180 minutes of late registration. Players can play as many Day 1s as they like, but only the largest stack will be carried forward to the final day.

The final day takes place on July 19 at 18:30 GMT. Satellites are available for just $10.

As per the operator, the estimated first-place prize of The Opener event is over $250,000.

Another event that takes place on the opening day at 18:00 GMT is Event #33: $1,111 Every 1 for Covid Relief: a charity event in which a portion of the buy-in goes to the Caesars Cares assistance fund to help the fight against COVID-19.

Two hours later, the Charity WSOP bracelet event is followed by a $525 buy-in Super Turbo Bounty event at 20:00 GMT. Both events are single day events with a single flight.

GGPoker Adds 30 WSOP Side Events to the Schedule

At the very last minute, GGPoker unveiled dozens of WSOP Side Events accompanying the main WSOP bracelet events.

The operator has currently deployed the schedule for the first ten days, featuring a total of 30 WSOP side events, with three of them running every day at 12:00, 14:00 and 18:00 GMT until July 26.

Each of the side events promises a guarantee ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, with total guarantees of $1.75 million.

Buy-ins start at $52.50 and go up to $2500.

A variety of events are part of the series including PLO, Bounty Builder, Marathon, Double Stack, etc.

The first WSOP Side Event kicked off on July 17 with a $300 buy-in kick-off event boasting a $50,000 guarantee.

The full schedule of the WSOP Side Events can be found below.

54 Bracelets are Up for Grabs on GGPoker

In addition to the 31 bracelets being awarded on WSOP.com during the month of July, a total of 54 bracelets are being awarded on the GGPoker platform between July and September.

Not all of them carry guarantees, but among them are some of the most ambitious tournaments ever held online. Events include the BIG 50, the cheapest WSOP bracelet event ever to be offered. It carries $1 million in guaranteed prize money.

But the biggest highlight of the series is the WSOP Main Event. It comes for a buy-in of $5000, guaranteeing a staggering $25 million, the biggest guarantee in the history of online poker. Its first Day 1 flight kicks off on August 16.

The final table of each of the bracelet events will be played with real names. 18 out of 54 bracelet events support the operator’s “Bubble Protection”, a feature that refunds players their whole buy-in if they fall just short of the money. However, to be eligible for the bubble protection, players must register before the start of the tournament.

To promote the first-ever GGWSOP series, the operator is running big-ticket promotions including a $5 million WSOP Season Special Giveaway. The operator has also launched a new WSOP special Welcome Bonus giving away $100 in WSOP tickets for free.

GGPoker WSOP Side Events Schedule (July 17 – 26)