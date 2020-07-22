The hottest trend in online poker in recent years has been the proliferation of jackpot-style Sit N Gos – fast paced winner-take-all tournaments where players can win prizes equivalent to thousands of times their buy-in – and PokerStars NJ has given players in New Jersey the chance to win $1 million for just a $1 buy-in.

The $1 Million Spin & Go promotion kicked off this past weekend, and it runs every Saturday. Currently no end date has been posted for the promotion, so it is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

As is often the case with the biggest Spin & Go jackpots, even the runners-up in the $1 Million Spin & Go tournaments stand to collect on a big payday. Those lucky enough to be at the table when the $1 million prize hits will each be guaranteed at least a $100,000 prize.

Plus, some of the smaller jackpots will also reward the runners-up with both the $200 prize and the $100 prize games rewarding all players seated at the table with an additional prize equal to 10% of the jackpot.

PokerStars NJ monthly Multi-Table Tournament Leader Board

In addition to the $1 Million Spin & Go promotion, PokerStars NJ is also running an MTT leaderboard – a staple at the online poker room since 2016.

Here is how it works

When you place in the top 15% of a regular MTT, you will earn Tournament Leader Board (TLB) points.

Then, at the end of each month, the players that have accumulated the most TLB points that month will win tickets that can be used to enter any real money tournament on PokerStars NJ.

The top 60 finishers on the leaderboard will win their share of T$ 7500 with prizes ranging from T$ 25 ($25 worth of tournament tickets) up to T$ 1500 for the player that collects the most TLB points.

And, with only your top 20 tournament results counting towards the leaderboard competition, you won’t have to worry about keeping up with high-volume players that have more time to play than you do.

You can check the current standing of the leaderboard at any time from within the PokerStars NJ client. Desktop users can find the rankings within the Tools menu, iOS users can find the rankings in the More menu and Android users can find the listing under the More menu under Settings & Tools.

It is important to note that not all tournaments qualify for this promotion, and the following tournaments are excluded:

Sit & Go tournaments with less than 40 players

Satellite tournaments

Heads-up tournaments

Shootout tournaments

Restricted-entry tournaments

Private tournaments

Play money tournaments

VIP Freerolls

PokerStars NJ Bounty Builder Series Final Weekend

Another hot trend in the world of online poker is the rise in popularity of progressive knockout tournaments (PKO) where half of the prize pool is distributed via bounties on the head of each player that grow each time that player knocks out another player.

And PokerStars NJ is in the homestretch of its $600,000 guaranteed Bounty Builder Series. The highlight of the series takes place on July 26 with the running of the $70,000 guaranteed Main Event which carries a buy-in of $300.

Players can also qualify for the Main Event through special $3 Bounty Builder Series Spin & Gos which have prizes that range from $6 in cash to Main Event tickets (worth $300).

The Bounty Builder Series also offers players the chance to win a Bounty Builder Championship Belt in special Championship events that run throughout the series.

There is also an additional $16,000 available via the Bounty Builder Leaderboard where players earn points every time they knock out another player from a Bounty Builder tournament.

The Bounty Builder Series is also available for players in Pennsylvania on PokerStars PA. The series in both states wrap up this Sunday, July 26.