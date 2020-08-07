Independent online poker room Unibet is preparing to launch a new desktop poker client in what will be the room’s biggest software upgrade in many years.

The operator has been gradually teasing screenshots of its redesigned poker client and a new loyalty program on the popular poker forum 2+2 and its own Unibet Community poker forum.

The version 3 lobby sports a new interface and redesigns all lobby screens and tables, a Unibet spokesperson told PRO. The MTT lobby has been given particular attention, improving information display and adding a favorites system.

It is currently in internal testing and is slated to go live in September.