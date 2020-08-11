Online poker giant PokerStars is gearing up for its prestigious annual flagship tournament series, the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP).

No official announcement has been made yet by the operator, but based on images PRO discovered following a recent client update it appears that PokerStars is preparing for yet another grand spectacle series.

It may well include “cards up” coverage on Twitch, something it did for the very first time during Stadium Series. It resulted in record-setting viewership figures.

The upcoming WCOOP will be the operator’s nineteenth installment. As ever, there is the expectation that it will be its biggest ever.

Last year, the operator guaranteed $75 million for the series, spread over 219 tournaments. It surpassed its guarantees by nearly 40% to pay out over $104 million, making it the richest WCOOP in its eighteen-year run.

The $10 million guaranteed WCOOP Main Event attracted the biggest turnout since Black Friday.

The prestigious series usually runs in the month of September and the dates are revealed by the operator by the end of July. But this year, to date nothing concrete has been revealed.