888 has upped the stakes this September by bringing back its month-long Millions Superstorm promotion, giving away $1 million in prizes and running a special million-dollar Blast tournament.

However, what makes the promotion distinct to the previous outing held in January is that the Millions Superstorm now also comes with an $8 million-guaranteed tournament series edition—one of the biggest the operator has run in its history.

It kicks off on September 10 and runs for over a month. It is scheduled to start days after GGPoker’s and partypoker’s big summer series conclude and will very likely coincide with PokerStars’ flagship tournament series WCOOP, though its dates are yet to be revealed.

The $8 million in guaranteed prize money is spread across a staggering 480 tournaments and culminates in a $1 million-guaranteed Main Event.

Spanning 32 days, it makes it 888’s largest and longest series in its history, and close to the operator’s largest ever total prize pool.