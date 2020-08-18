US-facing offshore online poker network Winning Poker Network (WPN) has become the latest operator to unveil its largest series to date.

Kicking off on September 9, the unusually-titled MoMoMo PKO Tournament Championship Series will be the network’s first-ever tournament series dedicated to bounty tournaments.

It guarantees a massive $50 million in prize money, joining the big leagues of PokerStars, partypoker and GGPoker.

WPN is touting it as “the world’s biggest Progressive Knockout tournament series in the history of online poker.”

Indeed, no other operator has run a series dedicated entirely to the popular progressive knockout tournaments with guarantees of this scale. Partypoker’s $30 million KO Series last year and PokerStars’ $25 million Bounty Builder Series this year are thought to be the largest to date.

Although the full schedule has not yet been announced, a $5 million-guaranteed “Carnage” Main Event marks the highlight of the series. It is structured as a multi-day tournament with a buy-in yet to be unveiled.

The operator says it will be “largest progressive knockout tourney in the history of poker,” and indeed PRO is not aware of any previous PKO tournament with a guarantee close to this figure.

“Throughout the history of online poker, no other site has offered a series this big made up exclusively of Progressive Knock Out tournaments,” states the promotion page of the MoMoMo series. “Our multi-day $5 Million GTD Main Event to the series dwarves [sic] any single Progressive Knock Out tournament ever offered.”