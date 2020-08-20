PokerStars’ segregated Indian online poker room has unveiled the first ever edition of the Indian Championship of Online Poker (INCOOP).

It is the Indian equivalent of the operator’s prestigious, long-running WCOOP in the dot-com market. It is the second Championship tournament series PokerStars has launched in India, following the debut of Indian Summer Championship of Online Poker (INSCOOP) last year.

The inaugural INCOOP kicks off on September 3 and spans two weeks with a total of 9.05 Crore ($1.2 million) in guaranteed prize money. It is spread over 205 tournaments, the most PokerStars has ever scheduled in a single series in the market.

The Main Event accounts for 1 Crore ($133,330) of this guarantee with a buy-in of INR 11,000 ($147). This will be the third time PokerStars.IN offers a 1 Crore-guaranteed tournament; the previous two were both part of prior INSCOOP series.

With 9.05 Crore guaranteed across 205 tournaments, it is the largest ever run by PokerStars in the country. The previous biggest series was INSCOOP 2020, which guaranteed over 8 Crore ($1.06 million) across 185 tournaments.