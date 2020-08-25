PokerStars has unveiled the third edition of Galactic Series, a space-themed online tournament series brand run exclusively for players in Southern European markets.

The Galactic Series on PokerStars’ European shared liquidity market, comprising of France, Spain and Portugal, begins on the same date as WCOOP in the dot-com market, running from August 30 and spanning for over weeks. At least €17 million will be distributed across nearly 350 events.

For players in segregated Italy, Galactic Series kicks off on September 6 guaranteeing over €4 million. The prize money is spread over 100 tournaments including a €400,000-guaranteed Main Event.

Between the two series and WCOOP 2020, which guarantees $80 million in the dot-com market, over $100 million is up for grabs on PokerStars’ three largest networks in September.

“The Galactic Series is now in its third year and has become a key event in the calendar for many of our players in Southern Europe,” said Severin Rasset, Managing Director and Commercial Officer of Poker at PokerStars.