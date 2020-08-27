The World Poker Tour (WPT) has yet again extended its partnership with the partypoker US Network to bring back the WPT brand in New Jersey and host the first-ever WPT Online Borgata series.

Taking place from September 13 and spanning a week, the WPT Online Borgata series features over $275,000 in combined guarantees.

The series is available exclusively to players in New Jersey on the partypoker US network, comprising partypoker NJ, Borgata and BetMGM online poker rooms all sharing the same player pool.

“WPT and the partypoker US Network have created a unique festival for players of all bankrolls across New Jersey to compete in a weeklong series that combines the best of the live and online realm,” said Angelica Hael, VP of Global Tour Management for the World Poker Tour.

The online series comes as a replacement of the Borgata Poker Open live tournament series that usually runs every year at Borgata Resorts & Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic impacting live poker rooms and casinos across the world, the organizers decided to run the series exclusively on the online poker platform.