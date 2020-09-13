Pokerfuse is helping PokerStars give away tickets to the 2020 World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP). The highly prestigious online poker tournament series is running now through September 23 with millions in guaranteed cash prizes still available to be won.

In total, over $2000 in WCOOP tickets are up for grabs including entries to the $2 million guaranteed WCOOP Main Event M, the $1.25 million guaranteed WCOOP Main Event L, and several $11 WCOOP tournament tickets that can be used to enter a variety of WCOOP events.

The prizes will be distributed to both new and existing PokerStars account holders, but to be eligible to win, you must have access to the PokerStars international player pool (sorry New Jersey and Pennsylvania players, check back when your COOP events are running and hopefully we have a special giveaway for your region).

Ok, there are two ways to try to claim a WCOOP ticket, and if you are one of the lucky ones, perhaps you will be able to parlay into a much larger payday. Afterall, the $2 million guaranteed WCOOP Main Event (Event #72-M) pays out just over 23% of the prize pool to the first-place finisher while the winner of the $1.25 million guaranteed WCOOP Main Event (Event #71-L) will collect approximately 17.6% of the prize pool. So you could end up turning a free ticket into $460,000 if you bink the WCOOP Main Event M or $220,000 if you take down the Main Event L, and those numbers could get even higher if the tournaments end up exceeding their guarantees.

WCOOP Ticket Giveaway #1

This giveaway is for those that do not yet have an account on PokerStars, so if you are already a PokerStars player, skip down to WCOOP Ticket Giveaway #2 to find out how you can win, but before you do, ping one of your friends that isn’t yet a PokerStars player and be sure to let them know how they can get a chance to win a WCOOP Event 72-M Ticket which could lead to winning nearly half-a-million dollars – they may be quite grateful.

For this giveaway, PokerStars will provide three lucky people with a ticket to WCOOP Event 72-M: $530 NLHE 8-Max, NLHE Main Event.

To be eligible you must:

Successfully complete the sign-up process below (you must follow the directions precisely)

(you must follow the directions precisely) Make a minimum of a $10 deposit (or €10 or £10 depending on your local currency)

(or €10 or £10 depending on your local currency) Email us answers to the WCOOP Sign-Up Challenge Questions (found below) along with your Stars username to [email protected] by Thursday September 17 5pm ET

Pro tip: Read the WCOOP Sign-Up Challenge Questions before starting the process as some of the answers will be displayed during the sign-up process.

Winners will be chosen at random from those that successfully complete the eligibility requirements above.

PokerStars Sign-Up Process

1. You must click on the appropriate button below, depending on your region. There are three to choose from depending on if you are in the United Kingdom, Germany or another country that has access to the PokerStars.com player pool such as Canada. This will take you to a special PokerStars WCOOP landing page.

Sign up to PokerStars.com today »

Sign up to PokerStars UK today »

Sign up to PokerStars Germany today »

2. Click on one of the “Register” buttons (there are 2 of these on the page). This will initiate the download of the PokerStars client.

3. Install and launch the PokerStars client. Once the download is complete, proceed to install the software, and open it when the installation is complete.

4. Register for a new account. Once the PokerStars software opens, a splash screen will appear asking you to log in to your Stars account or Sign up for a new account. Since you need to be a new player at PokerStars to be eligible for this giveaway, choose Sign Up to create your account.

WCOOP Sign-Up Challenge Questions

1. What is the minimum number of characters for a Stars Account username?

2. Are you required to use a special character (such as @, #, $, %, &, etc.) in your password?

3. What text is on the subject line of the PokerStars Welcome email? (This will be sent once you have successfully created a new account.)

WCOOP Ticket Giveaway #2

If you already have a PokerStars account, this is the giveaway for you. PokerStars is providing 10 lucky participants with free tickets to a WCOOP 2020 event, with the top prize being a $530 WCOOP Event 72-M Ticket.

The prizes for this giveaway break down as follows:

1 $530 WCOOP Main Event ticket

Main Event ticket 1 $55 WCOOP Main Event ticket

Main Event ticket 8 $11 WCOOP tickets (can be used for any WCOOP event)

To be eligible you must email us answers to the three WCOOP Scavenger Hunt Questions (found below) along with your Stars username to [email protected] by Wednesday September 16 11pm ET.

1. What is the last sentence of the WCOOP banner ad on pokerfuse.com?

2. What is the title of an article on pokerfuse.com about WCOOP 2020 (besides this one)?

3. What arcade game appears to be the inspiration for an upcoming new Spin & Go variant on PokerStars according to reporting on F5poker.com?

Good luck to all!