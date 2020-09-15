PokerStars’ iconic World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) has entered its final week and, based on the turnout over the last few days, the series is heading for a strong finish.

Last Sunday was one of the best for the operator in terms of both participation and profit. It attracted over 90,000 entrants—the biggest turnout in a single day of WCOOP 2020 so far—and PokerStars collected nearly $1 million in rake.

Each of the WCOOP events on Sunday cleared their guarantees, including the three Sunday Slam tournaments all with seven-figure prize pools. In fact, the $55 buy-in PKO Sunday Slam drew over 23,000 entrants, one of the largest turnouts seen in the series to date.

This will be a relief to the operator, which had to shoulder some overlays early in the series. The opening day, which clashed with the final day of the GG WSOP Main Event, had over a quarter a million in missed guarantees.