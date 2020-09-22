The Main Events may still be running, but with registration periods closed on the last events PokerStars’ headlining online tournament series WCOOP is in the books.

The final numbers have been tallied and, as per PRO’s calculations, total prize money just shy of $100 million has been generated over 225 tournaments. It thus exceeds its advertised $80 million guarantee by 24%.

It falls slightly less than last year’s $104 million, which remains the largest WCOOP to date and matches almost exactly 2018’s figure.

However, compared with 2018, this year’s schedule was much broader—there were 225 tournaments versus 185 that year. The average prize pool per tournament is therefore much lower, though the expanded schedule comes with the addition of an official low-tier of events.

It is a remarkable achievement for the operator, with three consecutive years generating around $100 million in prize money. WCOOP also had to follow an extraordinary summer, with massive tournament series running across all major operators, so PokerStars will be pleased with overall strong turnouts.