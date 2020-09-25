India’s leading online poker room Adda52 has adopted an aggressive stance against fraudulent accounts in an effort to maintain a fair gaming experience for its players.

It has also committed to increased transparency, with promises of regular updates on account closures and money seizures.

As per the figures revealed publicly in an Adda52 group on Facebook, the site permanently blocked 9148 active accounts in the month of August.

The site states that these accounts were closed for violating the site’s fair play policy under which Adda52 has the right to take action against its users for malicious activity including, but not limited to, chip dumping, collusion, multi-accounting, ghosting, bonus misuse and the use of scripts.

The operator reserves the right to take a range of actions against such accounts, from funds confiscation and penalties to temporary account suspension, withdrawal blockage and permanent account closure.

However, only 5.4 LAC ($7.4k) could be seized from these accounts and returned to affected players, an average of INR 60 ($0.81) per account, the company stated.

The site also said that a majority of these closed accounts were newly created “with the intent to do foul play.” It also clarified that all the accounts closed were “active” and did not include any dormant or temporarily blocked accounts.

“Adda52 is committed to providing a fair gaming experience for our users,” wrote Adda52’s representative in a private Adda52 Facebook group. “9148 accounts have been permanently deactivated for violating our terms of use.”

“Our fairplay policy … will be strictly enforced and we urge all users to go through it.”