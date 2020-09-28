After successfully hosting the WSOP Online bracelet series on its platform, and just days after announcing its deal with the Battle of Malta, GGPoker has formed ties with yet another major live tournament brand: the World Poker Tour (WPT).

Although not yet officially announced, as per information published over the weekend, the network is slated to host the WPT Asia Online series on the GGPoker network next month.

Kicking off on October 3 and running for over three weeks, the WPT Asia Online Series guarantees 100 million in Hong Kong Dollars, equivalent to nearly $13 million in USD. As per the operator, WPT Asia Online Series is the “Asia’s biggest series ever.”

The series is restricted to players in Asian countries, with events denominated in various local currencies. In fact, there are eight distinct currencies represented in just 22 events, quite possibly the most “localized” series ever held online. Each of these offers a trophy to the winner.

As one would expect, WPT-branded events such as Deepstacks, 300 and Superstack Classic are also part of the series. There are seven unique National Championship events: Vietnam, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Cambodia High Roller, Japan, and Macau.