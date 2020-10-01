Partypoker’s audacious WPT World Online Championships (WOC) has, at long last, concluded.

After almost ten weeks of action, it is assuredly one of the longest-running series hosted by partypoker, or indeed any online poker operator. With a self-reported $100 million guaranteed over a relatively slim schedule of a few hundred tournaments, it is also by far its most ambitious.

PRO has been charting its progress across the summer as the series has been expanded in duration and extended in schedule. There have been key highs—with the headliner championship events enjoying strong turnouts—and notable lows, with some of the smaller events weathering overlays.

The final weeks were no exception.