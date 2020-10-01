GGPoker will giveaway $5 million in promotional giveaways this October, making it one of the largest in the recent online poker history.
The promotional format is not new: The operator has been giving away millions via its tried-and-tested daily leaderboards every month for most of this year.
Last month, it said it gave away $4 million and $5 million was apparently given out during the two-month long WSOP series.
The prize money will be distributed in the usual manner, via daily leaderboards covering almost all game types and formats. But it sets another high bar in terms of top-line giveaway.