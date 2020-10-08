PokerStars has announced a new promotion, Ticket Machine, that will distribute $3 million to tournament players over October and November.

The giveaway, one of the biggest from the operator in recent memory, is rewarding play at MTT tournaments following the conclusion of a huge six months across the industry for guaranteed tournament series.

To participate, players simply need to opt-in and play any scheduled tournament with a buy-in of $5 or more. Whether a player cashes or not, they will be awarded an entry to one of three daily draws—a low (where tickets are given out for tournaments with a buy-in up to $20), medium (up to $100) and high (anything higher).

Players can accumulate up to four prize-draw tickets for each stake band each day. At midnight, PokerStars will conduct the random draws and automatically credit winning players with tournament tickets.

The operator has not broken down what the winning prizes will be, nor how many prizes will be awarded each day. However, with $3 million earmarked over 57 days, the operator will be giving out on average of more than $50,000 daily.