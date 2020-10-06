PokerStars has unveiled the schedule for its next big online tournament festival, Bounty Builder Series (BBS).

In this autumn outing, the series guarantees over $30 million in prize money—$5 million more than the previous edition and the largest in its three-year history.

It also adds various niche events to the schedule, caps the highest buy-in tournaments, and a large proportion of the schedule is made up of freezeouts, making the series guarantee that much more impressive.

The series kicks off on October 11, spans two weeks, and features 213 tournaments in total, the broadest schedule of any BBS to date.

However, the average guarantee per remains basically the same as before at $140,000, a fractional increase on ~$139,000 in the last two outings.

As the name implies, every tournament utilizes the crowd-pleasing progressive knockout format that allows players to make money right from the first hand by knocking out other players.

As usual, buy-ins start at $1.10, but the high rollers have been restricted to a max of $1050 for the coming edition. Last time, buy-ins stretched up to $5200.

The $530 buy-in Main Event remains unchanged: It guarantees $2.5 million, just like it did in February. However, for the first time it is accompanied with lower-tier Main Event companion, costing $55 to enter and guaranteeing of $1 million.