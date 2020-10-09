Soon after the $100 million WPT WOC series concluded, partypoker revamped its daily tournament schedule, introduced new recreational-friendly “Daily Legends,” and added high stakes tournaments with shorter late registration period and single re-entry only.

In addition, the room has drastically reduced rake at its Sit & Go tables across all buy-ins and game formats.

The new additions, dubbed Daily Legends, feature nearly a dozen tournaments with affordable buy-ins starting at $2.20 and going up to $77. Each tournament has a late registration period close to one hour and each allows a maximum of one re-entry.

The operator states that the structure has been “designed to finish at reasonable times” and “to make tournament poker fun and fair for everyone.”