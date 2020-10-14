Indian online poker rooms PokerStars.IN, Adda52, Spartan Poker and PokerBaazi have withdrawn their services to players in Andhra Pradesh state.
The move comes in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh State Government passing the ordinance banning and criminalizing all forms of real money online gaming, including online poker and online rummy.
“We have added Andhra Pradesh to the list of the restricted regions,” a spokesperson for PokerStars.IN told PRO. “Official communication has been sent out to the players.”
Andhra Pradesh is located in the South-Eastern Coastal region of India and is one of the country’s biggest states both area-wise and economically. It has a population of nearly 50 million, with a GDP per capita higher than the national average.