GGPoker is putting Saturdays on the map.

Traditionally, Sundays are the highlight of the week for online poker players, but there are now new knockout tournaments, last longer contests, stream sessions and special promotions that will have players logging in on GGPoker every Saturday.

Beat The Pros Every Saturday

Every Saturday at 17:00 UTC GGPoker will run the Beat the Pros $210 Bounty Hunters tournament where $250,000 is up for grabs.

Players that eliminate a poker pro that is denoted by the color coding of blue, yellow or purple will win a seat in the $5,000 Beat the Pros Winners’ Freeroll where $5000 is guaranteed.

GGCrew – Yellow – a GGPoker Influencer

GGHeroes – Blue – a GGPoker sponsored pro

GGSquad – Purple – a GGPoker Streamer

The Winners’ Freeroll will be held at the same time the following Saturday.

The GGHeroes, GGSquad and GGCrew will focus on communicating with and growing the GGPoker audience across the globe.

GGHeroes are the top name ambassadors including Daniel Negreanu and Felipe Ramos, the GGCrew is made up of individual one-off streams or YouTube videos creators on an ad-hoc basis.

The GGSquad is a team of top streamers, but more on that later.

Here we round up all the action GGPoker is laying on each Saturday.

GGMasters Last Longer

This social media promotion couldn’t be easier to get involved in.

Follow GGPoker on YouTube, youtube Instagram and Twitter and keep you eyes pealed for the post that will go up each Saturday and comment with your GGPoker nickname.

Then enter the Saturday GGMasters Daily for $25. The player who lasts the longest in the $25 GGMasters Daily will win a ticket into the $210 Beat the Pros tournament that will take place the following Saturday.

GGStaker

Like the Last Longer promotion above, keep an eye out for the social media post called GGStaker that will be coming from the operator each Saturday.

Once you see it, tag a friend, add your GGPoker nickname and tell them your best staking bio.

5 tickets to the $210 Beat The Pros tournament are up for grabs along with becoming a member of the GGCrew for the day.

Get To Know the GGSquad

The GGSquad is made up of poker pros you are sure to know.

Canadian Big Brother star and streamer Kevin Martin joins the Squad along with JNandez, jektisss, KakiTee, Easterdamnz and IrEgption.

So excited I got a deal done with GG! :)



The GGSquad is going to do work!



— Kevin Martin (@KevinRobMartin) October 10, 2020

“I’m thrilled to welcome both Kevin and the five other founding team members to GGSquad,” said John Scanlon, Director of Live Events & Sponsorships at GGPoker. “These players are some of the most exciting around, and by engaging with our community each week during our Saturday Sessions, they will make GGPoker an even more fun place to play poker!”

The GGSquad will be the core content creators representing GGPoker, so expect to see them streaming on Twitch all hours of the day.

#SquadSessions

As well as general poker streams, the GGSquad will also be front and center of the #SquadSessions starting at 10:00 ET every Saturday.

In addition to low stakes poker action, the GGSquad will also engage fans on a Saturday with more mainstream games like Among Us – Twitch’s top game that has taken the world by storm.

Clutch Imposter plays from @Easterdamnz & @JNandezPoker during #SaturdaySessions!



— GGPoker - HOME OF ONLINE POKER'S LARGEST PRIZEPOOL (@GGPokerOfficial) October 10, 2020

Become a Bounty Hunter

In addition to all the fun Saturday action, GGPoker is running its very own bounty tournament series called the Bounty Hunter Series.

The series is guaranteeing $40 million across 556 tournaments.

The schedule is filled with hundreds of progressive knockout tournaments – 350 to be exact.

There are around 200 side events including special editions of GGPoker’s popular weekly tournaments such as GGMasters, the Super MILLION$, the Blade High Roller tournaments and the PLO High Rollers. So make sure to check them out.

