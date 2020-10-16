Another round of big online tournament series returns to PokerStars’ Southern European markets as the operator schedules the autumn edition of the “COOP” festival with over €15 million in combined guarantees.

For players in France, Spain and Portugal, three countries sharing the same player pool, SECOOP—the Southern European Championship of Online Poker—returns with another €10 million in total guarantees.

Its counterpart, the Italian Championship of Online Poker (ICOOP), now on its 11th edition, features €5 million in series guarantee.

Both festivals run at the same time, kicking off on October 25 and spanning over four weeks through to November 15.

PokerStars Europe: €10 million SECOOP

The Southern European Championship of Online Poker (SECOOP) returning for its third edition, maintains the same €10 million series guarantee seen in the previous two years.