Asian market withdrawals continue this year with Bodog pulling two regional skins and 888 shutting its global client in India.

Bodog88 and Bodog India, two skins of PaiWangLuo, formerly the Bodog Poker Network, ceased their operations last month “out of respect for local restrictions, and in order to keep their players safe,” the email sent to affiliates stated.

Existing players have been assured that their funds remain safe and they should request cashouts before October 31.

Bodog88 initially focused on only China though later expanded to other countries including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam as well as Australia.

Bodog India served the Indian subcontinent which included Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka as well as India itself. It only launched 18 months ago.