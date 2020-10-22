Partypoker’s quick-fire edition of the lottery sit and go, Spins Ultra, has made its way to the operator’s European segregated network, nearly six months after it was introduced in the dot-com market.

Like traditional LSNGs, Spins Ultra operates around the same structure as the standard Spins: winner-take-all, fast-paced, three-handed games with a random prize revealed at the start of the game which ranges between two to hundreds or thousands of times the size of the buy-in.

However, the Ultra version comes with even shallower stacks and faster blind structures. Every player enters the game with a stack of 300 chips instead of the usual 500 and blind level changes every minute instead of three, ensuring games last only a couple of minutes.

SPINS Ultra was launched in the dot-com market in late April this year. The format was a response to its competition and meeting the demand of the players.