Microgaming is set to debut a new game into its casino vertical, Hold’Em Poker, the first in a suite of exclusive poker games it will add back to its offering, the company has revealed.

Just over a year ago, Microgaming announced it would shut MPN, its B2B online poker network.

At the time, the company stated that this was “not the end for poker at Microgaming,” hinting at a “new strategic direction for the vertical.”

Five months ago, as planned and on schedule, the network was shut down in orderly fashion. Its new Prima software was retired, and the poker team was disbanded, with many moving internally to other divisions.

Today’s press release is the first suggestion that its new strategy to get back into poker would actually come to market.

“Representing a new strategic direction for Microgaming, Hold’Em Poker is a sophisticated brand of classic Texas hold’em which aims to immerse players in a realistic poker room environment, delivering an exclusive online casino experience,” it was stated on Thursday.

It is not exactly clear whether the game will be a true peer-to-peer poker game, or a casino game played purely against the house. Product details and the screenshot provided all suggest that it could well be a true poker game heavily inspired—if not wholesale duplicated—from the operator’s successful Fish Party lottery sit and go.